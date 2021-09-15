Growers want end to elephant menace

A delegation of Karnataka Growers’ Federation (KGF), on Wednesday, met Forest Minister Umesh Katti and appealed to him to take steps to end the elephant menace in the coffee-growing areas of Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts.

The delegation included legislators H.K. Kumaraswamy, K.S. Lingesh, K.G. Bopaiah, A.T. Ramaswamy, and Sunil Subramani, besides office-bearers of the federation.

The growers demanded a railway barricade to stop the movement of elephants into the farm areas. A request seeking a grant of ₹ 496 crore for the railway barricade was placed before the Central government earlier. The State government should take it forward and implement it. Similarly, solar fencing should be provided for the growers with subsidies.

Further, the federation urged the Minister to enhance the compensation for the families of those who died in elephant attacks to ₹25 lakh and provide scientific compensation for the loss of crops due to elephants.

H.T. Mohan Kumar, president of KGF, and T.C. Anantha Subbarao, president of Hassan District Planters’ Association, in a press release said that the Minister listened to the demands and assured the delegation that he would visit Sakleshpur after the ongoing legislature session and discuss the issue with growers.