Growers want Centre to withdraw statement on effects of arecanut

Expressing apprehension that the Union government’s statement in the Lok Sabha on the detrimental impact of consumption of arecanut on human health may trigger fluctuations in the price of the produce, arecanut growers from Malnad region have demanded the immediate withdrawal of such remarks.

Replying to an unstarred question in the Lok Sabha on July 12, Ashwin Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, said there are certain studies suggesting that arecanut has adverse effects on organs. Mr. Choubey also said that there are concerns about arecanut being carcinogenic to the oral cavity, pharynx and oesophagus. In December 2017 too, the Centre had issued a similar statement on arecanut in Parliament.

Arecanut prices are sensitive to policy decisions and political developments. In May 2013, a decision taken by the then UPA government to enhance the base import price of arecanut from ₹75 to ₹110 a kg resulted in its price increase in the domestic market. During demonetisation, arecanut prices slumped. As the harvesting of arecanut is to commence shortly, the growers fear that Mr. Choubey’s remarks might create a negative sentiment in the market.

Calling the statement false and misleading, B.A. Ramesh Hegde, president of the Zilla Adike Belegarara Sangha, told The Hindu that arecanut consumption is part of Indian culture. “When arecanut is mixed with tobacco, it might damage health,” he said. He, however, said there is no scientific evidence to prove that consumption of arecanut without mixing tobacco would lead to health problems.

Slamming the Union government, he said Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Tirthahalli in March 2018 to campaign for the Assembly elections, had promised to take measures for the welfare of arecanut growers, but his government was acting against the interests of farmers now.

K.T. Gangadhar, working president, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, said the annual production of arecanut in India is around 7.3 lakh tonnes, of which around 65% is contributed by Karnataka. He said research works at the Central Food Technological Research Institute and Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Kasaragod, have proved that arecanut consumption is not injurious to health. The Centre should consider these works and withdraw the statement, he said.