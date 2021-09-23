Growers’ team meets Finance Minister

A delegation of the Karnataka Growers Federation, on Wednesday, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi and submitted a memorandum of several demands including the restructuring of farm loans borrowed by the planters.

The delegation that included KGF office-bearers was led by Chikkamagaluru MLA and BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi. They urged the Minister to offer fresh loans for the planters at lower interest rates. The members of the delegation brought to the notice of the Minister that the governments of coffee-growing countries had been offering loans at low interest rates to encourage them to compete with other countries.

The KGF representatives also appealed to the Minister to exempt coffee planters from the ambit of the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002.

The delegation included KGF president H.T.Mohan Kumar, and organising secretary K.K.Vishwanath.

