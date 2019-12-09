Karnataka

Growers protest as traders slash wholesale price of onion

Growers with the stock of onion at Vijayapura Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee yard on Sunday.

Growers with the stock of onion at Vijayapura Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee yard on Sunday.  

more-in

Contrary to the prevailing trend of onion price ruling high, traders at Vijayapura Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yard on Sunday slashed the wholesale price of the produce, trigging a protest by growers.

The growers who had come from different villages to sell onion at the APMC yard were shocked when traders told them that price of the produce had reduced from ₹7,000 a quintal to ₹3,000.

Expressing anguish over this, growers staged a protest accusing the traders of manipulating the price

They demanded that the traders buy onion at the previous price. The growers maintained that they were hoping to make good the losses they had suffered owing to drought and floods earlier this year. If they had to sell their produce at the slashed price, their situation would further deteriorate, they said. The growers withdrew their protest after the traders agreed to procure onion from them at ₹7,000 a quintal.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2019 1:59:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/growers-protest-as-traders-slash-wholesale-price-of-onion/article30240389.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY