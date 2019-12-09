Growers protest as traders slash wholesale price of onion

Contrary to the prevailing trend of onion price ruling high, traders at Vijayapura Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) yard on Sunday slashed the wholesale price of the produce, trigging a protest by growers.

The growers who had come from different villages to sell onion at the APMC yard were shocked when traders told them that price of the produce had reduced from ₹7,000 a quintal to ₹3,000.

Expressing anguish over this, growers staged a protest accusing the traders of manipulating the price

They demanded that the traders buy onion at the previous price. The growers maintained that they were hoping to make good the losses they had suffered owing to drought and floods earlier this year. If they had to sell their produce at the slashed price, their situation would further deteriorate, they said. The growers withdrew their protest after the traders agreed to procure onion from them at ₹7,000 a quintal.