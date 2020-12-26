Growers’ federation appeal to CM

Hassan

26 December 2020 19:31 IST

The representatives of Karnataka Growers’ Federation have appealed to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa not to hurry in implementing the Dr. K.Kasturirangan’s report on the Western Ghats. The federation has urged the State government to survey the ground to identify revenue land, human habitation, and agriculture land.

Federation president H.T. Mohan Kumar, secretary K.B. Krishnappa and others met Chief Minister during his visit to Chikkamagaluru on Friday and submitted a memorandum.

The federation said the K.Kasturirangan Committee made recommendations considering the aerial survey. The State government should file an affidavit before the National Green Tribunal seeking more time to implement the report.

The tribunal had directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests to notify the sensitive zone as per the report before December 31.

The federation said the government should come up with a law to allow planters, who have encroached upon up to 10 ha of government land, to cultivate the same on the lease basis. The growers should also get free power supply to pumpsets with capacity up to 10 hp.

Referring to repeated incidents of man-elephant encounters in parts of Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu, the federation appealed to the State government to capture all the elephants and relocate them.

Federation vice-president A.K. Vasanthe Gowda, Khandya Hobli Growers’ Association president S.V. Shankar, and Mudigere taluk Growers’ Association president K.D. Manohar were also present.