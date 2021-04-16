Growers’ appeal to govt.

Hassan

16 April 2021 22:29 IST

The Karnataka Growers’ Federation has appealed to the State government to safeguard the growers from repeated raids on their farms by wild animals, including elephants, monkeys, gaurs, peacocks and deer.

Federation general secretary K.B. Krishnappa, in his appeal , said that hundreds of growers had suffered a huge loss in recent years due to wild animals. He alone suffered a loss to the tune of ₹8 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh in the last two years. “The federation has submitted memorandums to all officers, starting from gram panchayats to PCCF of Forest Department, regarding the problem. Some officials have visited the spot and understood the problem. However, nobody provided them with relief”, he said.

Mr. Krishnappa said the government should take steps to either capture the animals or control their population by birth control measures.

Advertising

Advertising