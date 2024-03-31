GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Groups clash in Betageri as blue flag appears above saffron one on flagpole

The police said that the saffron flag was hoisted on January 22 and the problem arose after the blue flag appeared on Saturday

March 31, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Two groups clashed in Betageri of Belagavi district on Saturday evening over hoisting two flags in the village.

Some people had hoisted a blue flag above a saffron flag on the flagpole near Ambedkar Circle in the village.

It was noticed on Saturday evening. Then, two groups of youth quarreled over the issue and tension prevailed in the village.

The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

They booked criminal cases against 29 people. Two people have been taken into custody on the charge of inciting the clash.

“The saffron flag was hoisted on January 22. But the problem arose after the blue flag appeared on Saturday,” the police said.

DSS leaders staged a protest dharna in front of the Kulgod Police Station saying that police officers harassed innocent youth in Tukkanatti and Naganur villages.

Superintendent of Police Bheemashankar Guled, Deputy Superintendent of Police Javed Mulla and other officers visited the spot. Two police vans have been stationed in the village, as a precautionary measure. The situation is under control, the police added.

