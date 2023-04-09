Group politics likely to affect Congress poll prospects in Raichur district

April 09, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Group and petty politics among them are the harsh reality facing the Congress in Raichur district. There are two groups in the party, one led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson Vasanth Kumar and the other led by All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary N.S. Boseraju.

Mr. Kumar has been consistent in his loyalty to Congress veteran M. Mallikarjun Kharge, who is AICC president, while Mr. Boseraju has mastered the art of getting closer to people in power, including the former Chief Ministers late S. Bangarappa and late N. Dharam Singh and also Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and even party’s national leaders K.C. Venugopal, Digvijaya Singh and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

With Mr. Boseraju emerging as a top contender for the party ticket in Raichur constituency for the Assembly elections, disharmony between the two groups, which had affected the party’s performance in the past, has also deepened posing a greater danger for the party in these elections.

The Boseraju group strongly feels that Mr. Kumar, using his close proximity to Mr. Kharge, is trying to deprive Mr. Boseraju of what it says a deserving ticket.

The Congress has usually been fielding a Muslim candidate in Raichur (General) considering the nearly 70,000 Muslim voters in the constituency. Syed Yasin has been the party candidate for six consecutive Assembly elections since 1994. However, he could win only two of them, in 1999 and 2008, and lost the remaining four.

As Mr. Yasin has lost his clout and grip over the constituency following his defeat in the last two elections and also, with his deteriorating health and prolonged absence from the constituency, Mr. Boseraju has emerged as the top contender for the party ticket in the 2023 elections, though Mr. Yasin and his wife are in the race for the party ticket.

It was widely expected that Mr. Boseraju will figure in the first list of Congress candidates, as there was no promising candidate in the race. It is another matter that there were 17 aspirants, including 13 Muslims.

However, Mr. Boseraju’s name has appeared neither in the first list of 124 candidates nor in the second list of 42 candidates. This has made Mr. Boseraju’s supporters suspect that Mr. Kumar may have had a hand in putting the stumbling blocks in Mr. Boseraju’s way.

Meanwhile, some party sources admitted that Mr. Kumar is trying to get ticket for Aslam Pasha, one of the 13 Muslim candidates who has applied to the KPCC.

At the same time, other sources in the party rather liked to point out the party’s compulsion to give at least 15 ticket to Muslims in the State as a reason for the delay in finalising the candidate for Raichur.

In contrast to the last elections when the party fielded 17 Muslim candidates of whom only seven won, the sources added, the party is planning to field Muslim candidates at least in 15 constituencies. It has already announced Muslim candidates for 10 constituencies and five more are yet to be finalised. The party leadership sees Raichur as one of the potential constituencies to field a Muslim candidate.

Denial of ticket to Mr. Boseraju on the basis of social justice disregarding other factors such as the candidate’s popularity, his ability to win and the party’s internal survey, which is said to have favoured Mr. Boseraju’s candidature, may have an adverse effect on the party’s poll prospects in three more constituencies, Manvi, Raichur Rural and Maski, apart from Raichur.

For, Mr. Boseraju represented Manvi twice in the Assembly before the constituency was reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the 2008 delimitation exercise.

Though he could not continue to contest the elections from the constituency because of the change in reservation, he ensured that his follower Hampaiah Naik won the polls on Congress ticket twice.

He also enjoys considerable support in Maski and Raichur Rural segments which are also reserved for STs. Denying him ticket in Raichur may affect the party’s performance in all four constituencies in the district.