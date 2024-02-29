ADVERTISEMENT

Group of assailants kills BJP leader in Kalaburagi

February 29, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Mahantappa Allure was the president of Dhanalakshmi Cooperative Society in Sarsamba village

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader Mahantappa S. Allure (45) of Sarsamba was brutally murdered by a group of assailants at his agricultural field in Sarsamba village of Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

The deceased Mahantappa was the president of Dhanalakshmi Cooperative Society in Sarsamba village. He was elected as a gram panchayat member thrice.

Mahantappa used to collect milk from cows at his agriculture field every morning. The assailants, who tracked his daily routines, waylaid him and attacked him with lethal weapons, leaving him seriously injured.

Mahantappa was rushed to a private hospital in Solapur district of Maharashtra. But, Mahantappa failed to respond to treatment and breathed his last.

Police are yet to ascertain the reason for the murder.

A case has been registered at the Madan Hipparga Police Station.

CONNECT WITH US