Group led by the former Minister Hindasgeri wins Anjuman elections in Hubballi

February 19, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A group led by the former Minister and Congress leader A.M. Hindasgeri has registered victory in the elections to the Anjuman-e-Islam of Hubballi with Mr. Hindasgeri getting elected to the unit’s president’s post for the third time.

The results of the elections were announced late on Sunday night.

As many as four groups contested the elections to the organisation that is more than a century old and runs several educational institutions in Hubballi.

Although the tenure of the previous body ended on June 16, 2022, the elections were delayed due to various reasons, including a legal battle.

There were six contestants for the president’s post in which Abdul Hakeem Mohammed Gouse Hindasageri won comfortably.

Past president M.C. Savanur, who served the organisation for two terms, was pushed to the third position.

Mr. Hindasageri too has served as president for two terms.

Abdul Khadar Allabaksh Attar was elected as the vice-president. Basheer Ahmed Allahbaksh Halwoor, Mohammed Rafique Shamshuddin Bankapur and Dada Hayat Abdul Hameed Khairati were elected as secretary, joint secretary and treasurer, respectively, while Mohammed Irshad Ahmed Mohammed Azmatulla was elected as secretary of the hospital board of the organisation.

Elections were also held for the posts of MCM Education Board, MCM Hospital Board, MC Patron members and life members. The elected members have a three-year term.

Earlier, in the polling held for a total of 52 positions on Sunday, a total of 8,491 voters out of the 11,903 eligible ones exercised their franchise, thus registering 71.33% polling.