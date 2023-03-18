HamberMenu
Group clash in Govindrajanagar: Police file three FIRs

March 18, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two groups belonging to different political parties clashed and pelted stones at each other over the issue of putting up banners for an event, scheduled on Sunday, at BGS ground at Govindarajanagar on Friday.

The groups, allegedly belonging to the Congress and the BJP, attacked each other before the police resorted to caning to disperse them. The police personnel who were deployed at the ground for security had initially tried to pacify the crowd.

As per information available, a women’s self-help group event backed by a few local Congress workers was scheduled to happen on Sunday at the ground and they had taken permission from the authorities. However, on Friday, a group belonging to the BJP started to put up banners for another event.

Three policemen, who were on duty, sustained injuries in the melee. The police have taken the complaint and counter-complaint in the case and are investigating. Three FIRs have been booked.

