Group chanting of Dhanvantari Mantra enters India Book of Records

December 20, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The chanting of Dhanvantari Mantra in group 108 times by 1,231 students and 63 employees of JSS Sri Manjunatheshwar English Medium School, Dharwad, has entered the India Book of Records.

The school organised the event to mark the 75th birthday of Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Sri Veerendra Heggade last month.

On Tuesday, the certificate regarding an entry in the India Book of Records was formally handed over to JSS Secretary Ajit Prasad.

Addressing a gathering, Mr. Prasad said that events that imbibe cultural and moral values among children are the need of the hour as blind imitation of Western culture is adversely impacting the upbringing of the young in the country.

He said that it is important to note that an education system without culture and moral values will lead to creation of robot-like students. The record event like chanting of Dhanvantari Mantra will go a long way in inculcating values among children, he said.

Representative of India Book of Records Girish Banavi expressed happiness over the record attempt in which children chanted the Sanskrit shloka of Dhanvantari.

At a time when children are getting addicted to the use of mobile phones, such events are needed, he said.

School principal Usha Santosh, Mahaveer Upadhye, Nirmala Patil, Savitri Datade, Bharati Neeralakatti and others took part in the formal ceremony.