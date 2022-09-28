Karnataka

Group booked for moral policing

The Doddaballapura police have registered a case of criminal intimidation, outraging the modesty of a woman, and wrongful restrain against a group of people in a case of moral policing on Sunday.

Based on the complaint filed by Gangadhar, a resident of Devarajanagara, the police have registered a case and are trying to track down the accused.

The couple, belonging to different communities, were moving on a motorcycle when the accused residents of Islampura confronted them.

The group allegedly abused, assaulted, and threatened the couple with dire consequences before passers-by come to their rescue. Someone took a video of the couple surrounded by the accused heckling and harassing them and put it on social media, which went viral.


