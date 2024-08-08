Group ‘A’ posts in Department of Medical Education to be filled through exam

Following allegations of corruption in recruitment, Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) directed department officials to fill group ‘A’ vacancies through a competitive exam conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

At a meeting with the department officials, the Minister said recruitment to fill the posts of 650 assistant professor in various government medical colleges in the State, and 1,200 posts of nurse would be done immediately.

“We need to ensure transparency in the recruitment process and must fill the vacancies by conducting competitive examinations. We need to amend the recruitment bylaws to pave the way for the KEA to conduct entrance examinations,” he said.

Interestingly, even for the recruitment of nurses, the Minister directed the officials to go through the KEA. But the officials brought to his notice that the earlier proposal sent to the KEA to conduct a recruitment examination to fill posts of nurse was sent back citing the absence of C & R rules. After discussing this in detail, the Minister insisted the officials follow the C & R rules followed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Meanwhile, the Minister instructed the director of the Medical Education Department to constitute an expert committee to finalise the syllabus for recruitment tests and submit the same to the KEA.