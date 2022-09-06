Groundwater overflows from sumps in High Court basement

ADVERTISEMENT

Sumps constructed for collection of groundwater overflowed in the basement of the High Court of Karnataka due to excess inflow of groundwater, resulting in partial inundation of the basement on Sunday night, following heavy rains.

All the sumps are fitted with pumps to lift collected water automatically when water level reached a certain level. However, sumps overflowed on Sunday night as inflow of groundwater into the sumps was at least three to four times the capacity of the pumps, said officials of the High Court and the Public Works Department, which maintains the court building.

Underground sumps were constructed decades ago as part of the basement drainage system to address the issue of seepage of groundwater into the basement as the court building is surrounded by Cubbon Park where rain water is absorbed by soil.

Lifts stopped

As water entered the lift pits in the basement, operation was stopped on Monday and Tuesday resulting in litigants, advocates, and court staff taking the stairs.

However, the High Court administration with the assistance of PWD staff fitted four new high-powered submersible pumps to lift the water on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Seepage of groundwater was so severe that water seeped into the pit of another lift, situated at the ground level, near the front portico of the court building. Operation of this lift, used only for judges, too was halted awaiting inspection by experts.

Records wet

A small portion of the records kept in lower racks of the index section situated in the basement partially became wet and the court staff took measures to protect the records.