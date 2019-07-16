Groundwater dips in 80% of wells in State

Karnataka’s decline in groundwater levels is the worst among comparable States this year with over 80% of monitored wells in the State showing a drop in groundwater levels, says data from the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB).

The board monitors 1,098 wells in the State, and compared to the levels recorded in pre-monsoon of 2019, with the decadal average between 2009 and 2018. Of Karnataka’s monitored wells, just 217 — or 19.76% wells — recorded a rise in levels, while 881 wells recorded a decline in groundwater levels. This is far above the national average of 61% of wells having a decline, with even drought-prone Maharashtra (75%) and Telangana (66%) recording a lower decline rate, shows the data which was presented in the Lok Sabha recently.

The numbers also point to a significant decline in groundwater even when compared to pre-monsoons of 2018. Last year, before the monsoon, just 40% of wells had registered a decline when compared to the average levels between 2008 and 2017.

“Lack of rainfall is a factor, but Karnataka is also seeing a rise in groundwater extraction for domestic use. In the past few years, there are RO water purifying units in every village or government schemes to supply drinking water through borewells,” said A. Subburaj, Regional Director, CGWB. The worst of the declines were in rain-fed dry belts stretching from Bidar to Kolar on the eastern part of the State, he said.