Groundnut to be procured at ₹6,783 per quintal in Karnataka

Following the Centre’s consent, Karnataka has decided to procure groundnut at ₹6,783 a quintal under the support price mechanism, said Agricultural Marketing Minister Shivanand Patil.

In a statement, he said the Central government had agreed to the request of the State government to allow the purchase of groundnut at the support price to help farmers in the wake of falling prices.

Two procurement agencies have been appointed by the Centre and four by the State.

The produce would be procured from farmers in Tumakuru, Koppal, Dharwad, Haveri, Ballari, Chitradurga, Gadag, Bagalkot, Davangere, Raichur, and Vijayanagar districts as per support price guidelines, he said.

For the first time in the State, a total of eight farm commodities are being purchased under the support price scheme.

The District Task Forces have been directed to open procurement centres and start the registration process in consultation with procurement agencies.

The Minister instructed the district authorities to take precautions so that farmers do not face any problems during the procurement process. He told the district officials to make preparations before starting the registration and purchase process and ensure that no complaints are received from any buying centre.