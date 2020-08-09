Gross storage up in major dams in Cauvery basin in Karnataka

The cumulative quantum of water in the major reservoirs in the Cauvery basin remained high on Sunday, thanks to the heavy rains that lashed the catchment area last week. The cumulative gross capacity of Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS), Hemavathi, Kabini, and Harangi is 114.57 tmcft of water; the total storage on Sunday was 99.28 tmcft.

Though the rains receded across the region, the rate of inflow remained high consequent to the last week’s downpour. The rate of inflow to KRS in Mandya was 92,441 cusecs at 6 p.m. on Sunday, while the rate of outflow was 74,590 cusecs. The water level in the dam was 119.58 ft, against the full capacity of 124.8 ft. The gross storage was 42.51 tmcft, as against the gross capacity of 49.45 tmcft.

As a result of the high outflow, the water level downstream of the bank along Balamuri, Srirangapatana etc. was high and the Mandya district administration has put up barricades near Sri Nimishambha Temple at Ganjam in Srirangapatna. This is to ensure the safety of the general public, tourists, and pilgrims visiting the place. This followed an incident in the town where a woman, Apoorva, and her two year-old daughter, Kirtana, were washed away by the river in spate near the old Wellesley Bridge. Though Ms. Apoorva was rescued near the Nimishambha Temple downstream, a search operation was launched to trace Kirtana. But in the adjoining district of Mysuru, the rate of inflow into Kabini reservoir from Wayanad region in Kerala receded from a high of nearly 70,000 cusecs on Saturday to 41,311 cusecs on Sunday. The outflow was reduced to 16,600 cusecs by afternoon. Parts of Nanjangud were inundated, but the water level is expected to recede by Monday. Against the gross storage of 19.52 tmcft, the storage was 16.58 tmcft on Sunday. Harangi had a storage of 6.79 tmcft of water, against its gross capacity of 8.50 tmcft.

With rain abating in the catchment area of the Hemavathi, the rate of outflow from the dam at Gorur in Hassan district fell to 4,200 cusecs on Sunday from a high of 20,000 cusecs on Friday.