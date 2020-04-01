Grocery items at your doorstep

Hassan City Municipal Council, with the help of shopkeepers in the city, has introduced a system to deliver grocery items to the customers at their doorsteps. The public can call up a shopkeeper near their residence and place an order and pay on delivery.
In a press release issued here on Wednesday, R. Krishnamurthy, CMC Commissioner, said the council introduced this system to ensure the public remain indoors during the lockdown. The shopkeepers spread over all 35 wards have come forward to take the orders over the phone and deliver them to the doorsteps.
The public can get the contact details of the shopkeepers by visiting the council’s website – www.hassancity.gov.in
