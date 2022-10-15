Grievances resolved

October 15, 2022 20:55 IST

MLA G.T.Deve Gowda at a public contact meeting of the revenue officials to resolve public grievances at Jayapura hobli in Mysuru taluk on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Revenue Department officials who visited Murudagalli village in the Jayapura hobli of Mysuru taluk sanctioned pension to widows and differently-abled people on the spot besides rectifying errors in property documents. The revenue officials were camping in the village as part of the monthly campaign to stay in a specific village to resolve public grievances. MLA G.T.Deve Gowda urged the public to make the best uSE of the programme. The villagers sought construction of Two additional classrooms to the local school, a burial ground and bus connectivity.

