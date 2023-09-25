Grievances galore at Janata Darshan in Mysuru

September 25, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MYSURU

People poured out their grievances at the Janata Darshan chaired by Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, who directed the officials to look into the complaints and address them on priority.

This is the first time that Janata Darshan was being held across the State in the district headquarters with the Ministers in charge of the respective districts holding the sessions for bringing relief to the people, reaching benefits/services to them.

Mr. Mahadevappa received grievances from the public at the Janata Darshan held on the premises of the zilla panchayat. A lot of people had gathered at the venue since morning with hopes of getting their problems resolved. While patiently receiving the grievances from the public, the Minister, after giving personal hearing in some cases, promised to address the grievances at the earliest.

Speaking after launching the initiative, Mr. Mahadevappa said the people should not be made to run around the government offices to get their works done. Be it taluk offices, police stations, or the gram panchayats, public grievances must be addressed on priority. Officers and the staff need to be people-friendly and extend prompt and faster service, he said.

“The administration has to be taken to the people’s doorsteps. This is our vision. In this regard, the officials must work,” he told the officials while addressing the participants.

He suggested that the officials from all the departments visit villages at least eight days in a month to understand the plight of those living in rural areas.

The Minister suggested taluk-wise Janata Darshans will help in addressing the public grievances and advised the officers to activate the administration and work for the benefit of the public. The services and benefits from the government have to reach the needy without the middlemen intervention, he said.

An octogenarian woman sought financial assistance from the Minister for her livelihood. An ex-serviceman expressed his displeasure over the delay in allotting a site to him. In his response, the Minister said soldiers guard the country’s borders and they need to be respected, and directed the officials to address the plea on priority, taking all steps immediately as per the law.

Most grievances the Minister received were seeking ration cards, pensions, khata, khata transfer, and more. Many grievances were with regard to the department of revenue.

MLAs Tanveer Sait, K. Harish Gowda, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and others were present.

