Greenwood High, PSBB LLA ace 21st edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz

February 14, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - BENGALURU

The 21st edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz was held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall here on Tuesday. The event, presented by State Bank of India, was open to school students in two categories; junior (classes 4 to 6) and senior (classes 7 to 9).

Junior category

The team from Greenwood High, Bannerghatta, led from the beginning to emerge victorious in the competition. The team of Suhaas Khandelwal and Nirav Nachappa scored 100 points. Suhaas, a class 5 student, and Nirav, a class 6 student, are both avid readers. Their teachers formed the team based on the marks obtained in the inter-class quiz competition. “This is our first big win and we are extremely happy about it,” they said.

They received trophies, medals, merit certificates, and smartwatches from The Hindu and goodie bags from sponsors.

Aditya Raj Bhat and Rishabh Pramod, both class 6 students of Sri Kumaran Children’s Home, Mallasandra, took the first runners-up position. They received medals, trophies, merit certificates, and smartwatches from The Hindu and goodie bags from sponsors.

Samvit Bhaskerachary and Harsha C.E.., from Sri Kumaran Children’s Home (CBSE), Mallasandra, took the second runners-up position.

After the preliminary written round, six teams made it to the on-stage final round. Teams from Greenwood High, Sarjapur, Venkat International Public School, Rajajinagar, and Carmel High School, Basaveshwaranagar, took the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions.

The teams received trophies, medals, and merit certificates from The Hindu and goodie bags from sponsors.

Senior category

The team from PSBB Learning Leadership Academy, Laxmipura, built up a comfortable lead from the beginning and aced the competition by scoring 80 points. The team of Vineet Krishna and Vikramaditya K., class 9 students, said that the quiz club activities conducted through the year at school helped them win. “We were not hoping to win but the on-stage rounds gave us a lot of confidence,” they said. They received trophies, medals, merit certificates, and smartwatches from The Hindu and goodie bags from sponsors.

Aditya Kathait and Ojas Abhijit H., class 9 students of National Public School, HSR Layout, won first runners-up position.

Surya R. Subramanian and Suraj Pai of Sri Kumaran Public School (ICSE), Mallasandra, took the second runners-up position.

After the preliminary written round, six teams made it to the on-stage final round. Teams from Bishop Cotton Boys’ School, Residency Road, National Hill View Public School, R.R. Nagar, and Deens Academy, ECC, took the fourth, fifth and sixth positions.

The teams received trophies, medals, and merit certificates from The Hindu and goodie bags from sponsors.

Valedictory function

At the valedictory function, chief guest S. Radhakrishnan, General Manager (NW-1), State Bank of India, gave away prizes to the winners. He expressed his happiness over the bank’s association with The Hindu and remarked that both the organisations were ‘most trusted’ in the country.

Quizmaster V.V. Ramanan hosted the show. Over 500 teams from across the city participated.

UNIBIC was the snack partner. Naturo was the nutrition partner of the event and Rasna, the beverage partner.