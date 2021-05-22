Greens in Malnad region recall Bahuguna’s visit

He had visited the site of Gundia hydel power project in solidarity with those opposing it

Environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna of ‘Chipko movement’ fame, who succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday, is fondly remembered by the people of Maland region.

Mr. Bahuguna and his wife, Vimala Bahuguna, had visited Hassan in 2009, extending support to environmentalists fighting against the Gundia hydel power project in Sakleshpur taluk. Already in his 80s then, he had inspired youngsters to continue their fight against the project.

He had also visited Ambuteertha, near Thirthahalli, in January 2005 to inaugurate a march from Ambuteertha to Honnavar, organised by environmentalists to save the Sharavati.

The State government, led by B.S. Yediyurappa, had announced the Gundia project despite protests by local people and environmentalists who argued that it could harm the Western Ghats, a biodiversity hotspot.

Leaders of Malnad Janapra Horata Vedike, who were protesting against the project, contacted Mr. Bahuguna and sought his support for their struggle. “We contacted him through Panduranga Hegde, who had led the ‘Appiko’ movement in Karnataka. He visited Hassan and then the proposed project site,” recalled Kishor Kumar, president of the vedike. Mr. Bahuguna was in Hassan on December 21, 2009, and addressed a gathering at Ambedkar Bhavan and later visited Gundia.

“He had stressed the need for conserving nature and that man could never manufacture air, water, and soil. His words boosted our morale to continue our struggle against the project,” Mr. Kumar said.

Mr. Bahuguna and his wife stayed at Mr. Kumar’s house at Hongadahalla, an idyllic village in Malnad, that day. “He liked the place very much and we enjoyed his company. We often recall the day he spent with us. Today is a sad day for us,” he said.