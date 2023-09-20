Greenpeace India survey reveals support for expansion of bus lanes in Bengaluru

September 20, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Greenpeace India in its latest report “Relying on bus: Studying the impacts of Bengaluru’s bus lane on bus use” reveals that city’s residents support Bus Priority Lanes (BPL).

According to a release, the report, which is based on an onboard survey of 979 bus users, was conducted between May and July 2022. The bus lane, which ran along the Outer Ringer Road (ORR) on a stretch of about 18.5 km, was discontinued since mid 2022.

The study shed light on the bus lane’s positive effects on travel time and potential solutions to Bengaluru’s air pollution crisis. According to the report, over 28% of existing bus users reported an improvement in travel time due to the bus lane. This improvement was particularly significant for those travelling longer distances, with 54% of respondents experiencing a reduction in travel time from 60-90 minutes to 30-60 minutes. Additionally, 82% of respondents found the bus lanes to have a generally positive experience.

The survey further highlights the overwhelming desire of respondents for the introduction of more bus lanes throughout the city. A staggering 86% of respondents expressed their support for expanding the bus lane system, suggesting key areas such as Hebbal, Tin Factory, Silk Board, Marathahalli, Whitefield, Electronics City, BTM Layout, Majestic, and K.R. Puram. Some individuals even called for bus lanes to be implemented throughout the city.