Green signal for two special intra-State trains

Two days after the Karnataka government gave green signal to commence train services within the State, the Railway Board has approved South Western Railway’s proposal to operate two special trains between Bengaluru-Belagavi and Bengaluru-Mysuru from Friday.

Ministry of Railways had cancelled operation of all regular trains till June 30. In a communiqué to SWR on Wednesday, the Board said the trains may be operated at the earliest convenient date to the zone. Both the trains should be operated as fully reserved with tickets being booked on IRCTC website and strict maintenance of social distancing norms, the Board said.

The Bengaluru-Belagavi service would depart Bengaluru at 8 a.m., reach Hubballi at 3.25 p.m. and Belagavi at 4.30 p.m. In the return direction from Saturday, it would leave Belagavi at 8 a.m., Hubballi at 10.50 a.m. to reach Bengaluru at 4.30 p.m. It would have stops at Yeshwantpur, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Chikkajajur, Davangere, Harihar, Ranebennur, Haveri, Hubballi, and Dharwad.

From Bengaluru, it would operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from Belagavi, it would operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The Bengaluru-Mysuru daily express special would depart Bengaluru at 9.20 a.m. to reach Mysuru at 12.45 p.m. while in the return direction, it would depart Mysuru at 1.45 p.m. to reach Bengaluru at 5 p.m. It would have stops at Kengeri, Ramanagaram, Maddur, Mandya, Pandavapura, and Naganahalli.

“On May 18, Chief Minister of Karnataka has stated that inter-district trains can be started. Ministry of Railways has considered this recommendation and has approved running of four trains,” SWR said.