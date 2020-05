Green signal for two special intra-State trains

MANGALURU

20 May 2020 19:45 IST

Railway Board approves Bengaluru-Belagavi and Bengaluru-Mysuru trains

Two days after the Karnataka government gave green signal to commence train services within the State, the Railway Board has approved South Western Railway’s proposal to operate two special trains between Bengaluru-Belagavi and Bengaluru-Mysuru. Ministry of Railways had cancelled operation of all regular trains till June 30.

In a communiqué to SWR on Wednesday, the Board said the trains may be operated at the earliest convenient date to the zone. Both the trains should be operated as fully reserved trains with tickets being booked on IRCTC website and strict maintenance of social distancing norms, the Board said.

The Bengaluru-Belagavi service would depart Bengaluru at 8 a.m., reach Hubballi at 3.25 p.m. and Belagavi at 4.30 p.m. In the return direction, it would leave Belagavi at 8 a.m., Hubballi at 10.50 a.m. to reach Bengaluru at 4.30 p.m. It would have stops at Yeshwantpur, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Chikkajajur, Davangere, Harihar, Ranebennur, Haveri, Hubballi, and Dharwad.

From Bengaluru, it would operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from Belagavi, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The Bengaluru-Mysuru daily express special would depart Bengaluru at 9.20 a.m. to reach Mysuru at 12.45 p.m. while in the return direction, it would depart Mysuru at 1.45 p.m. to reach Bengaluru at 5 p.m. It would have stops at Kengeri, Ramanagaram, Maddur, Mandya, Pandavapura, and Naganahalli.