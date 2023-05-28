Green Karnataka plans to plant 25,000 saplings

May 28, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Green Karnataka Association, along with other organisations, chalked out an ambitious plan to plant 25,000 saplings in a span of three months along with organising a ‘Green Run’ in Hubballi.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, the president of Green Karnataka Association Chennu Hosamani said that the organisation would be conducting a ‘Green Run’ on June 4 and around 800 people were expected to participate in the 3 km and 6 km runs.

The Green Run is aimed at creating awareness about environment conservation and against use of to plastic would be flagged off from Tolanakere Tank in Hubballi. The 3-km run will conclude at the originating point after covering thoroughfares including Siddeshwar Park. The 6-km run will cover Kadasiddeshwar College before concluding at the originating point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chennu Hosamani said that in the name of development, trees were being felled and already the residents of Hubballi were facing the consequences of this. “Our objective is to sensitise the people on the adverse impact of felling trees and the need to grow more trees,” he said.

25,000 saplings

Mr. Hosamani said that the association had chalked out a plan to distribute and plant 25,000 saplings during June, July and August. And educational institutions, government offices, roadside spaces and municipal parks had been identified for this, he said.

He clarified that the objective was to involve more people and 70% of the saplings would be planted through localites. The focus would be more on planting saplings rather than just distributing them. And this regard Vasundhara Foundation and VCare Foundation and other organisations would be working with us, he said.

The chairman of Vasundhara Foundation Megharaj Keruru and chairman of VCare Foundation Gangadhar Gujamagadi spoke about the initiatives being taken by them towards environmental conservation. Mr. Kerur said that private and public support would be taken for scaling up the initiative in the coming days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.