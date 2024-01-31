Green Index to rank environmental protection initiatives in projects launched

January 31, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Green Index initiative, a tool kit and manual which helps to analyse, evaluate, and rank environmental protection initiatives in government infrastructure projects and programmes, was launched on Wednesday by Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre.

The Green Index portal will soon be available to the public to analyse how much recycled material has been used and on the energy efficiency i.e. renewable energy used, how much water has been saved, and how much water has been reused during the implementation of infrastructure projects in the State.

“Based on measures taken for waste treatment and pollution control, how much importance has been given to sustainable development, how much carbon emissions have been reduced, how much emphasis has been placed on conservation of biodiversity, measures taken to prevent the effects of climate change and global warming and disaster resilience are taken into consideration in four hues,” said a statement from the Minister’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that grading is done by green, light green, orange, and red hues. “Four marks for green, three marks for light green, two marks for orange, and one mark for red. This classification promotes environmental performance of State development plans and programmes and improves environmental compatibility,” Mr. Khandre said

In collaboration

Developed in collaboration with Environmental Management and Policy Research Institute, Indian Institute of Science, this project is the first of its kind in the country,” the statement added.

This ranking will monitor the environmental performance followed while implementing government schemes, thereby helping prevent air and water pollution in the State, conservation of biodiversity wealth and over-exploitation of natural resources and maintaining ecological balance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.