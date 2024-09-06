Green gram, sunflower seeds, soybean, black gram to get support price

The reinstatement of the Agricultural Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) Act has benefited farmers, and four crops — green gram, sunflower seeds, soybean, and black gram — are being purchased under the support price scheme, said Agriculture Marketing Minister Shivanand Patil on Friday.

The APMCs are expected to fetch revenue of ₹400 crore in 2024-25 following the setting up of vigilance cells to check frauds, he said.

Procurement to begin

At a press conference, he said an order was issued on September 5 to start the procurement of soybean and black gram. The government has already appointed agencies to procure pulses and sunflower seeds at support price.

A maximum of 15 quintals of sunflower seeds and 10 quintals of green gram will be purchased from each farmer. The price of quality soybean has been fixed at ₹4,892 a quintal and for long grain ones at ₹7,400 a quintal. About 10 lakh quintals of soybean and two lakh quintals of black gram will be procured at support price, he said.

He said 4.72 lakh tonnes of soybean yield was expected from 4.1 lakh hectares and 0.4 lakh tonnes of black gram yield from 0.77 lakh hectares in 2024-25.

He said ₹8,682 and ₹7,280 have been fixed as support price per quintal of fair average quality and other quality of sunflower seeds, respectively. A total of 172 centres have been identified for purchasing green gram and 1,982 farmers have registered. A total of 19 centres have been set up for purchasing sunflower seeds and 461 farmers have registered. “For the first time, milling coconut has been purchased at a support price,” he said.

APMCs’ income

A sum of ₹150 crore would be spent on setting up 15 cold storages in the APMCs. He said division-wise vigilance cells have been formed in four revenue divisions and this had resulted in the income of APMCs increasing. The APMCs are expected to fetch revenue of ₹400 crore in 2024-25. Already ₹133.15 crore has been collected in five months of the financial year as against ₹77.42 crore during the same period last year, he said.