Green crackers in demand for Deepavali

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 25, 2022 20:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers buying crackers from a licensed retail outlet in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

ADVERTISEMENT

Licensed retailers are witnessing a spurt in the demand for green crackers in Mysuru for Deepavali – the festival of light - being celebrated since Monday.

Though there was considerable demand for green crackers for Naraka Chaturdashi on Monday, it gained traction for Bali Padyami which will be celebrated on Wednesday.

There are about 80 licensed retailers in Mysuru city alone but not all of them are gung ho about the spurt in demand for green crackers. For, there is also a 10 to 15% rise in the retail price and hence many consumers have settled with lesser quantity of crackers rather than burn a hole in their wallets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Green crackers comply with the norms set by the government that the decibel levels cannot be higher than a prescribed limit. Hence, the serial big bang crackers are not being manufactured or have lesser decibels, said Mr. Karthik, one of the licensed retailers dealing with crackers.

He said over the years there has been a steady decline in the demand for crackers owing to public campaigns against bursting them. As a result, the bulk of retailers struggle to recoup the investment made in procuring the crackers from Sivakashi in Tamil Nadu. But this year, the demand has seen a slight spurt, according to Mr. Karthik.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In case there are unsold items it will be stored to meet the demands for Tulsi festival, Karthika celebrations, Christmas and New Year, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Mysore
festivals
religious festival or holiday
environmental issues
environmental pollution

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app