Green crackers in demand for Deepavali

Licensed retailers are witnessing a spurt in the demand for green crackers in Mysuru for Deepavali – the festival of light - being celebrated since Monday.

Though there was considerable demand for green crackers for Naraka Chaturdashi on Monday, it gained traction for Bali Padyami which will be celebrated on Wednesday.

There are about 80 licensed retailers in Mysuru city alone but not all of them are gung ho about the spurt in demand for green crackers. For, there is also a 10 to 15% rise in the retail price and hence many consumers have settled with lesser quantity of crackers rather than burn a hole in their wallets.

Green crackers comply with the norms set by the government that the decibel levels cannot be higher than a prescribed limit. Hence, the serial big bang crackers are not being manufactured or have lesser decibels, said Mr. Karthik, one of the licensed retailers dealing with crackers.

He said over the years there has been a steady decline in the demand for crackers owing to public campaigns against bursting them. As a result, the bulk of retailers struggle to recoup the investment made in procuring the crackers from Sivakashi in Tamil Nadu. But this year, the demand has seen a slight spurt, according to Mr. Karthik.

In case there are unsold items it will be stored to meet the demands for Tulsi festival, Karthika celebrations, Christmas and New Year, he added.