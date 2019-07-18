Green corridor helps transport organs to Chennai

A green corridor was created from a private hospital here to the Mysuru Airport on Wednesday evening to facilitate airlifting of heart and lungs that were harvested from a brain-dead patient.

The harvested organs were transported to Chennai in a commercial airliner.

Thanks to the Mysuru City Police, which provided traffic-free corridor on the national highway till the airport, the organs, which were harvested at Apollo BGS Hospitals in Kuvempunagar here, were successfully transported to the airport in a quick span of time in an ambulance by a medical team.

Other organs

Sources in the hospital said besides heart and lungs, liver and kidneys were also harvested from the patient. “The liver and kidneys were being transplanted on to the needy patients at the hospital, which has established a facility for such transplants,” the sources add.