‘Green corridor’ created to Bengaluru from Mysuru for heart transfer

31-year-old brain dead man saves lives donating his organs; he met with a road accident near Bilikere and suffered serious injuries

A 31-year-old brain-dead man’s kidneys, liver, pancreas and corneas were harvested at a private hospital in Mysuru and donated to eligible recipients in different hospitals in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

Lohith was brought to Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru on Tuesday (September 27) from Brindavan Hospital, Mysuru in a critical condition after he met with a road accident on Monday evening near Bilikere, Hunsur. Initial CT scan showed brain stem infarct. He was shifted to ICU immediately for life support and intensive care.

Mr Lohith was kept on life support for two days as he was in a very critical state. On the third day (September 30) at 12.50 a.m., he was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure as per the hospital protocol stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs Act 1994 by a panel of doctors.

“Mr. Lohith was healthy before the accident and further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation. His family members were counselled for organ donation as per the defined protocol, the parents of the deceased came forward to donate his organs,” said a statement from BGS Apollo Hospitals, Mysuru, which is now a Licensed Centre for Multi-Organ Transplant.

As per organ donation protocols, officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe, which was earlier known as ZCCK, initiated the process of examining the organ recipients’ waiting list. On Friday, at around 12.30 p.m, Mr Lohith’s organs (heart, kidneys, pancreas, liver, and corneas) were harvested at the hospital.

N.G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice-President, Apollo BGS Hospitals thanked the donor’s family for coming forward for the cause of promoting organ donation and also to the Mysore City Traffic Police and Highway Police authorities for extending their support in creating a ‘green corridor’ from Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru to NH, Bengaluru towards the heart transfer.

While the liver and kidneys were donated to Apollo BGS Hospital in Mysuru, the heart valves were donated to Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bengaluru. The corneas were donated to K.R. Hospital and a kidney to BGS Global, Bengaluru, the release said.