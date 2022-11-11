Green buggy donated to Mysuru zoo

The Hindu Bureau
November 11, 2022 17:59 IST

A Bengaluru-based company has donated a sum of ₹4,98,750 to the Mysuru zoo under its CSR fund for the purchase of a 11-seater battery-operated vehicle.

Dhruv Compusoft Consultancy Private Limited came forward to support the zoo and its activities and gave away the donation for the procurement of the zero emission vehicle for the benefit of visitors.

Company director M.S. Subrmanya handed over the key of the battery-operated vehicle to ZAK Chairman M. Shivakumar in the presence of Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni. Sunil P. Naik, Anil M.E., Latha Sudheer and staff of the company were present on the occasion.

Expressing the zoo’s gratitude to the company, Mr. Kulkarni said the company’s step may inspire others to take up such causes. =

