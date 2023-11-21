Greed one of the reasons for rising number of cybercrimes, says senior police officer

November 21, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar has said that cybercrimes have been on the rise as compared to robbery in the recent times, partially because of people’s greed.

“People’s greed, along with other factors, is responsible for the rise in cybercrimes. Online fraud is easy as compared to conventional robbery. Fraudsters take advantage of people’s ignorance of cyber mechanisms and their greed to rob them of their money. After the advent of Artificial Intelligence, cybercrime menace has gathered momentum,” the officer said, advising people to protect their personal details such as photos, videos and biometric data in Aadhaar which could be used for online crimes by criminals.

He was speaking at an interaction with the public at the office of the Superintendent of Police in Bidar on Tuesday evening.

“Don’t be afraid of blackmail. Don’t respond to calls from strangers and suspicious people. Cybercrime is a new kind of crime. Time plays a crucial role in detecting the crime and avoiding further damage. You need to report to the police as early as possible,” he said.

Recalling the fatal attack on Circle Inspector Sreemanth Illal by a gang of ganja smugglers nine months ago when he, along with his team, daringly raided ganja growing fields on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, Mr. Kumar said that police personnel are working under immense stress.

“Bidar Police also took the ganja menace as a challenge and successfully brought it under control. They are giving people-friendly policing. Using helmets or seatbelts just to avoid fines is not correct. You should use them to protect your lives. You should remember that more people die in road accidents these days,” he said.

Complaints against police

Vishnuvardhan Waldoddi, a resident of Bidar, said that the police did not receive his complaint about the theft at his house nor did they register a First Information Report (FIR).

In his response, Mr. Kumar assured the complainant of visiting the police station concerned and looking into the matter personally.

North-Eastern Range Inspector-General of Police Ajay Hilori, Superintendent of Police Chennabasavanna S.L., Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meghannanavar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivanagowda Patil and other senior police officers were present.