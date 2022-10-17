Greed has increased in society, but Lokayukta can keep corruption under check, opines Santosh Hegde

‘Govt. should provide required police force to the anti-corruption watchdog’

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 17, 2022 19:19 IST

Contending that corruption was increasing due to rising greed in the society, former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde said the institution of Lokayukta was capable of controlling corruption provided an honest effort was made in the direction.

.Mr Hegde, who was in Mysuru on Monday to attend a function, told reporters that corruption was largely a government affair. Even though a private person is at fault only when he or she gives a bribe, the recipient is always a government official. Hence, corruption was largely a government affair, but the Lokayukta was capable of controlling the menace of corruption if honest efforts are made.

He said the High Court has abolished the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and restored the powers of the Lokayukta. Though a petition questioning the ruling has been filed in the Supreme Court, there is no stay from the apex court in the regard so far and the State government, meanwhile, has said that it was committed to restoring the power of the Lokayukta.

He said the government should match its words on restoring the powers of Lokayukta with deeds by ensuring that the anti-corruption watchdog has the required police force. The government should take the approval of the Lokayukta before deputing police officers to the Lokayukta. “Earlier, including during my tenure, Lokayukta was given a strong police force”, he said.

Mr Hegde felt that it was possible for the Lokayukta to regain its strength and fight the menace of corruption if honest efforts are made in the direction.

