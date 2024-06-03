Great Trigonometric Survey Observatory built in 1868 demolished

The Great Trigonometric Survey (GTS) Observatory, a stone structure pivotal to a century-long project that enabled the longest measurement along the Earth’s surface, was demolished on June 2 by unidentified individuals.

Constructed in 1868 by British infantry officer William Lambton under the East India Company, this observatory, located off Hennur-Bagalur Road, played a crucial role in accurately mapping India and was one of the few such structures across the country.

Despite its historical significance, the Archaeological Survey of India and the State Department allegedly left the observatory unprotected.

Meera Iyer, convener of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), a non-profit organisation that had worked to restore the GTS building when it nearly collapsed in 2021, said, “We had preserved this structure a few years ago after getting permission from the Revenue Department. It’s an extremely unfortunate thing that has happened. It was a piece of scientific heritage from the 19th Century, which was such an important heritage not only of the city but also of the country, but we could not protect it.”

She said that the government should have taken steps to protect the building. Residents said that after the demolition on June 2, the alleged encroachers returned on Monday (June 3) morning to remove stones from the site.

“At about 8:30 a.m., after noticing a lorry at the site, we stopped it. We informed the Archaeological Department, but no one has come yet,” said Raju, a local resident. He further said that they noticed the demolished building only on the afternoon of June 2 when they were passing through that way.

“They (alleged encroachers) claimed that they had ancestral rights over this land and that they had the right to do as they pleased. Most of these stones and granites which were used for the construction of the building are very rare and special, which they attempted to steal”, said George Varghese, a resident.

Mr George added that the residents are saddened by the loss of this important heritage monument. “The government should immediately take action against people who have demolished this building illegally. We have informed the Bagalur Police Station regarding this issue, who have visited the site,” Mr. George added.