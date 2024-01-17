Graveyard fair ‘kallarai thirunal’ celebrated in Hubballi

January 17, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A day after the residents of Hubballi returned to their chores after celebrating ‘Sankranti’ as per their tradition, another kind of celebration was witnessed at the graveyard on Mantoor Road in Hubballi.

Scores of families of Tamil descent visited the graveyard on Mantoor Road on Tuesday evening, carrying with them homemade delicacies, candles, clay lamps, flowers and garlands for puja. They spread flowers on the tombs, performed various rituals, puja and then made an offering of the various dishes to the departed souls. Some of them even had their food sitting near the tombs of their ancestors.

Sankranti , which is celebrated as Pongal according to the Tamil Solar Calendar during the month of January (Thai 10th month), is actually spread over four days comprising of Bhogi, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal and concluding with Kannum Pongal.

The celebrations begin with Bhogi, during which people usually discard old belongings and start using new purchases and possessions, followed by Surya Pongal where people offer prayers to Surya bhagavan (Sun god) and Indra Bhagavan (God of rain) for better rain and harvest by preparing Pongal sweet dish in a mud pot painted with colours and covered with turmeric roots.

Several people of Tamil descent who came to Hubballi in search of employment and livelihood, have now made Hubballi their home and naturally brought with them their rituals and traditions.

“Thai Pirandal Vazhi Pirakkum” is the old Tamil saying which means the beginning of new year brings new hopes and opens doors of opportunities. “Likewise it is believed that observing prayers at graveyard or making offerings to the ancestors during Pongal will bring happiness and keeps our ancestors souls at peace. We believe them to be guardian angels,” said Rajamani Naidu, who was born in Hubballi as her parents made Hubballi their home over six decades ago.

According to Usharani, a resident of Mantoor Road, who comes to the graveyard to offer prayers and offerings every year, it is “Kallarai thirunal” (graveyard fair), an occasion to remember the ancestors and seek their blessings.

“We light candles and make an offering of the dishes to the departed souls at graveyards. It is also a kind of social gathering as families gather at one place and pay homage. We believe that our ancestors keep watching over us from heaven, and it is to bring solace to their souls that the graveyard fair is observed. This practice has been passed on from one generation to another,” she said.