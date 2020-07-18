Grassland development to increase fodder base in Nagarahole park

A habitat management exercise entailing development of grassland is being implemented in Nagarahole National Park to tackle runaway growth of weeds and increase fodder base for herbivore animals.

Nearly 350 acres of land in the tiger reserve has been cleared of lantana and is being supplanted by different species of grass that are not only local but are also edible.

D. Mahesh Kumar, director, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, told The Hindu that they were manually uprooting the weeds and treating the soil and planting grass seeds and seed balls. “During 2019-20, the area earmarked for grassland development was cleared of weeds and this year, seeds are being transplanted to ensure fresh shoots of grass during and after monsoon,” he added.

This will supplement available fodder to herbivore animals in the tiger reserve such as chitals, sambhars, gaurs, and elephants and help minimise their movement outside forests.

Mr. Kumar said they have mapped the entire national park for the density of lantana and it transpires that the weed occupies almost 50% to 60% of the 643.39 sq km park. Lantana spread affects undergrowth and suppresses the growth of natural grass. Nagarahole and Kalahalla range have grass swamps and are locally called “hadlus”. “We want to prevent lantana from spreading to the hadlus by creating a buffer through intervention,” he added.

Across parks

The exercise is being taken up across different national parks where it is feasible and similar efforts in Bandipur and MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary have yielded positive results.

While nearly 900 acres of land which was overrun by weeds like lantana has been removed and replaced by grass in Bandipur, MM Hills has taken up grassland development on nearly 300 acres of forest land.

R. Balachandra, director, Bandipur, said they have planted six species of edible grass which have covered the landscape and the area has been reclaimed by herbivore species which can be sighted in plenty. V. Yadukondalu, DCF, MM Hills, said apart from developing the grasslands, its maintenance was essential as lantana tends to regenerate despite being uprooted.

Experts aver that landscape management and ensuring adequate fodder for herbivores holds the key for the long-term survival of carnivore species such as tigers, leopards and dholes.