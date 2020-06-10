Karnataka

Grasshoppers attacking areca plantation

Residents of a few villages in Sringeri and N.R.Pura in the district have spotted grasshoppers attacking areca plantation. This has caused some worry following reports of locust attack in northern States of the country.

A few days ago, the grasshoppers, also known as coffee grasshoppers, were spotted at Seethur in N.R.Pura taluk. Farmers informed officers of the Horticulture Department. An expert from the Agriculture Research Centre at Mudigere visited the places.

Krishna, senior assistant director of the Horticulture Department at Sringeri, told The Hindu that a scientist had studied this development. “Now, the grasshoppers have been spotted at Tekkur in Sringeri taluk. These are different from locusts noticed in large numbers in northern States. The grasshoppers do not attack in large numbers. We have suggested medicine to avoid them”, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 2:20:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/grasshoppers-attacking-areca-plantation/article31794002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY