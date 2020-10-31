Grants for Vijayapura city have gone up to ₹195 cr. after I spoke out, says Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Earlier, the BJP MLA was upset with the Chief Minister for having withdrawn ₹125 crore development grants

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said in Vijayapura on Friday that he would not say that B.S. Yediyurappa would remain the Chief Minister for an eternity or complete his term in office.

“Like other MLAs and Ministers, I will not say he will stay Chief Minister for three years. I am not among the leaders who declare that Mr. Yediyurappa’s tenure will last as long as the Sun and the Moon,’’ he said, after inaugurating some civil works in the city.

He defended his statement made last week where he had said that Mr. Yediyurappa would not remain Chief Minister for long as the party high command was fed up with him.

“In saying that, I was not taking any anti-party stand. I was only raising my concern about the Chief Minister cancelling the pre-approved grant of ₹ 125 crore for Vijayapura city. Once I spoke about it, other MLAs also joined the chorus. Today, the Chief Minister held a meeting of the Urban Development Department in Bengaluru and approved a grant of ₹ 1,350 crore to 10 city corporations in the State. What is more, the share of Vijayapura has gone up to ₹ 195 crore from ₹ 125 crore,” he said.

“However, before I spoke about this, the files were not moving. The Chief Minister cancelled the approval despite repeated requests. I must have gone to meet the Chief Minister several times. He kept saying he would approve it, but he did not. I was forced to speak against this,” he said.

“But some leaders began questioning why I spoke against my own Chief Minister and brought in issues of party discipline. That is all fine when the government works to fulfil our demands and works sought for by the MLAs are done. Otherwise, what other way is left for us? How do I answer my voters if I don’t keep my promise of developing my area?” he said.

He said that he had no grandiose dreams of becoming the Chief Minister. “When I am not being made a Minister, how can I aspire to be the Chief Minister?” he said.

When reminded that Basavaraj S. Horatti of the Janata Dal(S) had supported the idea of Mr. Yatnal becoming the Chief Minister, he said that almost all leaders from North Karnataka were supportive of the idea. “But there is no chance, as of now,” he said.