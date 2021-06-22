Granting of TDRs simplified

Bengaluru

22 June 2021 02:23 IST

The State Cabinet on Monday decided to promulgate an ordinance amending the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act of 1961, for eliminating survey of lands by multiple agencies for granting Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) for those who agree to hand over lands for various development and infrastructure projects of the government.

Briefing on the Cabinet decisions, Minister for Home and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Basavaraj Bommai said the amendment had been effected to prevent delays in granting TDRs. Existing regulations mandated surveys by project implementing agencies such as BBMP and BMRCL followed verification surveys by BDA, and other urban development authorities before TDR was issued. Survey of land under TDR by multiple agencies led to delays of 4 to 5 years in granting TDR.

To simplify the process, BDA planning authorities would issue TDRs based on the survey carried out by the project implementing agency, such as BMRCL. The rights would be issued within 90 days of the recommendations made by the planning authority, failing which the TDR would be considered as deemed.

Currently, owing to involvement of many agencies, there were delays in fixing rates and issue of TDRs in the city. With this amendment, the BDA has to issue TDRs on surveys made by the executing agency of infrastructure projects, Mr. Bommai said.