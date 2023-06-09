Grandson arrested for elderly woman’s gruesome murder

June 09, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The mystery behind the burnt body of an aged woman found at Sagarkatte village near the backwaters of KRS reservoir recently, was unravelled with the arrest of her 23-year-old grandson, who had allegedly killed her and tried to dispose of the dead body.

The Ilwala police in Mysuru had registered a case of murder after stumbling upon the partially burnt body of an aged woman in a pit near the Sagarkatte village close to KRS backwaters on May 30.

After shifting the body to the morgue, they began an investigation in the case. When they were trying to compare the identity of the unidentified body with the persons reported missing from nearby police station limits around the period, the grey hair besides ornaments and clothes worn on the partially burnt body matched with a 70-year-old woman reported missing from Gayathripuram in Mysuru.

The deceased woman Sulochana’s daughter saw the particulars recovered from the site where the body was found and confirmed the identity.

The police suspected the grandson’s behaviour during the process of investigation and subjected him to interrogation after his mobile tower location confirmed his presence at the site, where the body was recovered.

Superintendent of Mysuru district police Seema Latkar said the police has arrested the deceased woman’s grandson, who is studying for graduation.

The deceased woman started staying with the family of the accused only for the last few months and did not have a bonding with the youth. During interrogation, the youth said his grandmother used to abuse and foul mouth him often, leaving him irritated.

On May 28, when the incident took place, the accused youth said his grandmother did not open the door for him for around 20 minutes even though he had to rush to college to submit a project report. After entering the house, an argument reportedly took place between the grandson and the grandmother during which the youth pushed the old lady.

She reportedly fell on a teapoy and lost consciousness after suffering a head injury. The youth then brought a pillow and smothered her.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he had watched the manner in which dead bodies were disposed in web-series and wrapped his grandmother’s body in a rice bag and packed it with a cardboard box.

He took the body in his cousin’s car and drove to the backwaters of KRS as he thought it would be deserted and the burnt body would be washed away in the waters after rains.

