Grand welcome for Chavan

Minister Prabhu Chavan with supporters in Bidar on Friday.

KALABURAGI

06 August 2021 23:33 IST

Prabhu Chavan, who took oath as a Minister in Basavaraj Bommai’s Council of Ministers on Wednesday received a grand welcome from his supporters and party workers at the Karnataka-Telangana border as he landed there on Friday.

As per his pre-determined schedule, Mr. Chavan left Bengaluru by air on Friday morning to Hyderabad airport from where he travelled to his native Bidar district by car. Hundreds of supporters and party workers, who were awaiting his arrival at the border for hours, welcomed him with slogans at 3 p.m.

Hundreds of BJP party leaders and workers including Basavakalyan MLA Sharanu Salagar, party leaders D.K. Sidrama, Arahanth Savle, Shivaraj Gandage, Hanumanth, Eshwar Singh Takhur, Chandrashekhar Patil and Basavaraj Pawar welcomed him with garlands and shawls.

Advertising

Advertising