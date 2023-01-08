ADVERTISEMENT

Grand welcome accorded to SDPI candidate for Narasimharaja constituency Abdul Majeed

January 08, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

SDPI candidate for Narasimharaja Assembly constituency in Mysuru Abdul Majeed in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Social Democratic Party of India’s (SDPI) candidate for Narasimharaja Assembly constituency Abdul Majeed was accorded a grand welcome near St. Philomena’s Church in Mysuru on Sunday.

After accepting the felicitation from party cadres on the announcement of his name as the SDPI candidate from Narasimharaja constituency, Mr. Majeed went through the streets of the constituency in a rally of cars of motorcycles. Enroute, he stopped by the statue of Dr. Ambedkar at FTS Circle in N.R. Mohalla before proceeding to Shantinagar.

Mr. Majeed will be contesting as the SPDI candidate from Narasimharaja constituency for the third time in the coming elections. During his first foray in the elections as an SDPI candidate during 2013, Mr. Majeed polled 29,667 votes and finished second against Congress’ Tanveer Sait, who had secured 38,037 votes. In 2018, Mr. Majeed secured 33,384 votes while Mr. Sait polled 62,268, and Sandesh Swamy of BJP secured 44,141.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, addressing the gathering after accepting felicitations, Mr. Majeed said this was his third foray in the Assembly elections from Narasimharaja constituency and he had not left the people of the constituency even though he lost the elections on two occasions earlier.

He hoped that the people of the constituency would make a wise choice in the coming elections so that the voice of the depressed sections of the society including minorities, Dalits, tribals and women was heard in the Vidhana Soudha.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US