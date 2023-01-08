Grand welcome accorded to SDPI candidate for Narasimharaja constituency Abdul Majeed

January 08, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Social Democratic Party of India’s (SDPI) candidate for Narasimharaja Assembly constituency Abdul Majeed was accorded a grand welcome near St. Philomena’s Church in Mysuru on Sunday.

After accepting the felicitation from party cadres on the announcement of his name as the SDPI candidate from Narasimharaja constituency, Mr. Majeed went through the streets of the constituency in a rally of cars of motorcycles. Enroute, he stopped by the statue of Dr. Ambedkar at FTS Circle in N.R. Mohalla before proceeding to Shantinagar.

Mr. Majeed will be contesting as the SPDI candidate from Narasimharaja constituency for the third time in the coming elections. During his first foray in the elections as an SDPI candidate during 2013, Mr. Majeed polled 29,667 votes and finished second against Congress’ Tanveer Sait, who had secured 38,037 votes. In 2018, Mr. Majeed secured 33,384 votes while Mr. Sait polled 62,268, and Sandesh Swamy of BJP secured 44,141.

Earlier, addressing the gathering after accepting felicitations, Mr. Majeed said this was his third foray in the Assembly elections from Narasimharaja constituency and he had not left the people of the constituency even though he lost the elections on two occasions earlier.

He hoped that the people of the constituency would make a wise choice in the coming elections so that the voice of the depressed sections of the society including minorities, Dalits, tribals and women was heard in the Vidhana Soudha.