Grand start to Kittur Utsav in Belagavi

The Kittur Utsav was inaugurated in a grand manner in Kittur of Belagavi district on Wednesday. This year’s celebrations are of historical importance as they mark the 200th year of the victory of Rani Channamma over the East India Company in 1824.

Apart from academic sessions on the history of Kittur, the festival has a strong line-up of cultural programmes, including folk and contemporary art forms, two exhibitions, a health camp, fruit and flower exhibition and sports events like Kabaddi, aquatics and wrestling. The festival will end on Friday.

The utsav began with two events held in the morning. Minister Satish Jarkiholi, MLA Asif Sait and others garlanded the statue of Rani Channamma in Kakati. A procession was taken around the town, during which folk artists performed.

The Minister said that the utsav will convey the importance of the historic struggle of Rani Channamma across the country.

“Several thousands have sacrificed their lives and liberty for our freedom. Kittur Rani Channamma was among the first in this line of leaders. She sacrificed her life, liberty and family for freedom. She fought for self-respect. She had the courage to stand up to the East India Company. It is our moral responsibility to spread this message across the world,” he said.

He said that similar progammes will be held across the State for a year (2024-25). The Minister added that the State government has drawn up plans for the comprehensive development of Kittur and Kakati.

Resource person Gurudevi Huleppanavaramath spoke about the history of Kittur and achievements of Rani Channamma.

She said that the Kittur princely state had jurisdiction over 280 villages and the reign lasted 239 years. The battle of Kittur is important as it gave victory to the locals over East India Company, she said.

Sri Shivasiddha Someshwara Shivacharya Mahaswami of Mukti Math and Udaya Mahaswami of Kakati, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan and other officers were present.

A special programme was held in Belagavi on Tuesday evening. Hindi singer Kunal Ganjawala and Kannada actor and music director Sadhu Kokila presented musical performances.

Mayor Savita Kamble inaugurated the music programme.

Mr. Satish Jarkiholi and Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Mr. Asif Sait, MLA Babasaheb Patil, MLC Channaraj Hattiholi and others were present.

In Kittur, dignitaries garlanded the statue of Kittur Channamma, her lieutenants Amatur Balappa and Sangolli Rayanna and others at the entrance of the town.

Folk artists performed along the route of the procession. The folk programme started from Kittur Channamma Circle and ended in front of the Nichchaniki Math. Artists performed dance forms like Chitti Mela, Mahila Veeragase, Ishwara Vesha, Garudi Gombe, Fish Dance, Women’s Dollu Kunita, Ball Instrument, Kudre Kunita, Kansale, Nandidhwaja, Veeragase, Pooja Kunita, Dollu Kunita, Kardimajalu, Jaggalagi, among others.

Tableaux from various departments were presented.

Assistant Commissioner Prabhavati Fakkirapura, Kannada and Culture Joint Director K.H. Channoor, Deputy Director Vidyavathy Bhajantri and others were present on the occasion.

Kittur Channamma Jayanti was celebrated by the district administration in Belagavi on Wednesday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Vijay Kumar Honkeri was present.

