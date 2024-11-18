Grand procession marks Kanaka Jayanthi celebrations in Mysuru

A grand procession was taken out through the main thoroughfares of Mysuru on Monday to mark the 537th Kanakadasa Jayanthi celebrations.

Colourful tableaus, folk and cultural troupes were part of the procession, which was flagged off by MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the north gate of Mysuru palace by showering petals to Nandi Dhwaja and the statue of saint poet Kanakadasa placed atop a decorated vehicle.

The procession passed through K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Sanskrit Pathashala, Chamaraja Double Road, Narayana Shastri Road, D. Devaraj Urs Road, and Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road before culminating at Kalamandira.

Speaking at the Kanakadasa Jayanthi function organised at Kalamandira, former MLA and president of Sri Kanakadasa Jayantothsava Samithi M.K. Somashekar said the Samithi was celebrating the Jayanti of the revered saint, poet, composer, and social reformer since the last 40 years. However, the Jayanthi celebrations became a State affair since 2008 after the then government took a decision in the regard.

Paying tributes to Kanakadasa, Mr. Somashekar said the saint poet condemned injustices and discrimination in the society. By abandoning his riches and responding to the hardship of the people, Kanakadasa strove against discrimination between “superiority and inferiority” of caste among the people in the society.

He said the present government had implemented several programmes to achieve equality in society. The programmes implemented by the government were not limited to people of any caste or religion but were reaching and benefiting all the sections of the society.

D. Thimmaiah, MLC, who also spoke on the occasion, said Kanakadasa, who composed about 316 hymns, envisioned Krishna through his faith and devotion. The Kanakana Kindi in Udupi is testimony to Kanakadasa’s achievement and power, he said.

Chamaraja MLA K. Harish Gowda, who presided over the function, said Kanakadasa took the initiative to eliminate injustice, discrimination and ignorance in the society through his ‘kirtans’.