Grand Mysuru Dasara finale on October 24

October 22, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

Mysuru is all set for the grand Dasara finale amidst scores of tourists descending on the city to witness the spectacle that unfolds on Tuesday (October 24).

The celebrations began on October 15 atop Chamundi Hills, and the city is now gearing up for the conclusion of the ten-day-long festivities.

The cynosure of all eyes is the golden howdah that will be carried by lead elephant Abhimanyu during Jamboo Savari. Abhimanyu and 13 other elephants will be the highlight of the procession that begins from the palace and ends at Bannimantap grounds, passing through the 5-km long Raja Marga.

This year, 49 tableaux will be part of the procession from across the State. Among them is one on the guarantee schemes that were launched by the Congress government and another one on the Somanathapura temple, which recently bagged the world heritage tag.

The tableaux portray the rich culture and tradition of the land, which will be showcased in the presence of lakhs of people who are eagerly awaiting the show.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will flag off the procession after the Nandi Dhwaja puja at the Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple. This will be followed by the display of the State’s cultural diversity. Later, the Chief Minister will shower flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru, placed in the 750-kilo golden howdah mounted on the tusker that marks Jamboo Savari.

This is the most awaited moment of the Vijayadashami procession as Abhimanyu, accompanied by Kumki elephants, carries the howdah in magnificence amidst the cheering crowds.

In the evening, the torchlight parade will be held at Bannimantap grounds. This is the last event of the celebrations, which again is one of the most popular attractions of the festivities.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, the Chief Minister, Ministers and special invitees will be present.

As usual, the Dasara illumination captivates the crowds amidst the demand for extending the special lighting of the city in view of tourist flow. This has been the demand of the stakeholders of the tourism sector.

The Dasara air show will be held on Monday at 4 pm.

