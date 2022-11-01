Grand Mysuru Dasara costs govt. ₹26.54 crore

The highest expenditure of ₹6.36 crore was on Yuva Dasara; DC will scrutinise the accounts submitted by the sub-committees and submit a report, says Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar

The highest expenditure of ₹6.36 crore was on Yuva Dasara; DC will scrutinise the accounts submitted by the sub-committees and submit a report, says Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar

A sum of ₹26.54 crore has been spent on the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru this year. After two back-to-back years of subdued celebrations due to pandemic, the festivities in 2022 were a grand affair and an expenditure of ₹6.36 crore alone has been incurred on Yuva Dasara – the highest spending among all the Dasara events.

Out of ₹31,08,88,819 funds received from the State government and various other sources for the Dasara celebrations, the expenditure incurred, as per the accounts submitted by the 21 Dasara sub-committees, was ₹26,54,49,058. In the same grant, a sum of ₹2.20 crore was allocated for the celebrations in Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan districts. In total, a sum of ₹28,74,49,058 was spent on the festivities in four districts, including ₹26,54,49,058 alone for Mysuru Dasara.

Sharing details of the Dasara expenditure at a press conference here on Tuesday, Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar said he has asked the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, to verify the accounts submitted by the sub-committees. “We had planned to submit the scrutinised accounts on November 1 but the Deputy Commissioner (Bagadi Gautham) was transferred. The new Deputy Commissioner has taken charge now and I have requested him to verify all individual accounts,” he replied.

The Minister said ₹31,08,88,819 was credited into the account of the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru towards Dasara celebrations this year. As decided in the Dasara High Power Committee, ₹1 crore each was given to Chamarajanagar and Mandya (Srirangapatna Dasara) and a sum of ₹20 lakh to Sakleshpur in Hassan for Dasara celebrations.

All 21 sub-committees had to submit the details of spending and this took some time. The accounts should have been submitted much earlier but the sub-committees have furnished details now, including individual bills which will be verified in detail by the Deputy Commissioner. This process may be completed in about 3-4 days, Mr. Somashekar told reporters.

Responding to some questions, Deputy Commissioner K..V. Rajendra said the expenditure has to match the action plans given before the celebrations, and all these aspects will be verified, including whether there is any duplication of the bills.

When some reporters pointed out to the expenditure produced by some sub-committees which have not effectively conducted any events or activities, the Minister said the Deputy Commissioner will verify every individual account and cross-check the bills.

“The expenditure totalled was ₹28,74,49,058. We will decide on the unspent funds after verification of the accounts by the DC,” he added.

The total expenditure includes the civil works and electricity supply related works taken up by the MUDA (₹1.88 crore), PWD’s Special Wing (₹1.86 crore) and the Mysore City Corporation (₹2 crore).

The funds credited to the DC’s account for the celebrations included ₹10 crore from MUDA; ₹15 crore from the Secretary, Kannada and Culture; ₹32.50 lakh from sponsors; ₹76,38,819 from the sales of gold cards and tickets; and ₹5 crore from Mysuru Palace Board.