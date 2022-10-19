Grand Kannada Rajyotsava this year in Mysuru: DC

 Kannada activists want DC to issue notices for not using Kannada in signboards and name boards in malls

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
October 19, 2022 21:07 IST

Representatives of various Kannada organisations have urged the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru to issue notices to shopping malls in Mysuru for not using Kannada in sign boards and name boards.

At a meeting organised in connection with 67 th Kannada Rajyotsava held at the deputy commissioner’s office, the organisations also urged DC Bagadi Gauthamto issue a notification on hoisting Kannada flag on the houses this Rajyotsava. However, Mr. Gautham said, “Let us not issue an order but let us encourage the people to hoist the flags voluntarily on their houses.”

Presiding over the meeting, the deputy commissioner said the Kannada Rajyotsava this year in Mysuru will be organised on a grand scale as the celebrations were simple in the last two years due to pandemic.

Mr. Gautham said the Minister in-charge of Mysuru district will be hoisting the flag after offering puja to Goddess Bhuvaneshwari at the palace at 8.30 a.m. A grand procession will be flagged off thereafter in which various folk and cultural troupes, schoolchildren, college students, members of women’s organisations and others will also participate.

Some organisations have come forward to take out tableaux in the procession for make it attractive and meaningful. In the evening at 5.30 p.m, there will be cultural events at Kalamandira.

On the occasion, 5 to 10 personalities will be conferred with the Rajyotsava award considering their contributions to their chosen fields.

